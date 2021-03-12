Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 29,990 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $285,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 12,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,473. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

