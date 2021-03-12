Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

BOSS traded down €1.21 ($1.42) on Thursday, reaching €32.77 ($38.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.95 and a 200-day moving average of €25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

