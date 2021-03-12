Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.37 ($33.38).

BOSS traded down €1.21 ($1.42) on Thursday, reaching €32.77 ($38.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,497,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.95 and a 200-day moving average of €25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €36.96 ($43.48).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

