B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,648 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,346,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock remained flat at $$20.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

