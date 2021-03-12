B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 336,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The company had a trading volume of 292,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

