B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock remained flat at $$61.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

