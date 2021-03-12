B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,303 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Commercial makes up 1.2% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

GOOD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,712. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $700.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

