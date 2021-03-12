AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the February 11th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,339,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James downgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

