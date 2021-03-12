Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Issues Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($4.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ayr Wellness stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.46. 380,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68. Ayr Wellness has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

AYRWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails branded cannabis products cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It operates two medical dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc in February 2021.

