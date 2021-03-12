Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of AYALY opened at $15.41 on Friday. Ayala has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.
Ayala Company Profile
