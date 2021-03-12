Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AYALY opened at $15.41 on Friday. Ayala has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Get Ayala alerts:

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Real Estate and Hotels segment plans, develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.