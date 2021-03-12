AXPR Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. AXPR has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $107,844.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00049467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00658406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00026281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

