Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Reaches $0.70

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.45 million and $147,124.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00049314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.66 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 100.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00064898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

