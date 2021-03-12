AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 81359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89.

About AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

