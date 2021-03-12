Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $2,780.00

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), but opened at GBX 2,990 ($39.06). Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,865.79 ($37.44), with a volume of 14,598 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £899.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,055 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,691.27.

In other Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, for a total transaction of £91,800 ($119,937.29). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,025 shares of company stock worth $9,258,500.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

