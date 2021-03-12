Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Acquires £38,800 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Patrick Flynn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 395.90 ($5.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 358.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 310.54. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 205.70 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The firm has a market cap of £15.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

Get Aviva alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

AV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 377.10 ($4.93).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.