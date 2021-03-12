Aviva PLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,529,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,740,000 after buying an additional 87,033 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $4,312,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 6,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 760,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

