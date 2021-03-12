Aviva PLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.02 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

