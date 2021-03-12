Aviva PLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -302.79 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

