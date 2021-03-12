Aviva PLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

