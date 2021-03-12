Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVVIY. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,292. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

