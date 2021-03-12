AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of RCEL opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $475.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

