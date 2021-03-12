Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.75

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 28351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

