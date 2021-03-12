Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.00 million, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

