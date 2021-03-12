Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading 12.3% Higher

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s share price traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. 173,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.71.
About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
