Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Trading 12.3% Higher

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s share price traded up 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.55. 173,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

