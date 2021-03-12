Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $122.02

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.02 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 117.33 ($1.53). Avation shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62), with a volume of 27,514 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Avation in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.98. The company has a market capitalization of £76.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

