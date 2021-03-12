Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

AVDL opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

