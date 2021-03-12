Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,450. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $499.40 million, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

