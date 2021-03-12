Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.35 million, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

