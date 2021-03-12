Augur (REP) Market Capitalization Tops $353.85 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Augur token can now be bought for $32.17 or 0.00055740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $353.85 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

