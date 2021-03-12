AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. AudioEye updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

AEYE stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 2,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,895. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEYE. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

