Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

ATC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of ATC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,378. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

