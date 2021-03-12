Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $20.55 on Monday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

