Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $111.34. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

