Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 850,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

ATCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

