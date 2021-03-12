Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Atlas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $13,270,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Atlas by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Atlas by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 319,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 201,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.