Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $57.53

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and traded as low as $56.12. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $56.76, with a volume of 57,520 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

