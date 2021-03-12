Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 140.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.9%.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

