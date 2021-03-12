Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Athersys by 26.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 259,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the third quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Athersys by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the third quarter worth $33,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.