Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.70

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 209.29 ($2.73) on Wednesday. Athelney Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 228.50 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of £4.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 198.52.

Get Athelney Trust alerts:

Athelney Trust Company Profile

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.