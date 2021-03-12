ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer Sells 5,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

TSE:ACO.X traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.27. 98,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$42.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.27.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.17.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

