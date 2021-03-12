Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.55

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $73.80, with a volume of 4779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 129.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

