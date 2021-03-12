Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.80-10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.46. Assurant also updated its FY21 guidance to ~10.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist raised their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.96.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.