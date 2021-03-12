Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.81

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 4082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock worth $2,917,326. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 758,499 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $8,521,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

