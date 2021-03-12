Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.18). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

ASPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

ASPN traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 142,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,078. The company has a market cap of $593.78 million, a PE ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

