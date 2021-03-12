Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 136,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301,516. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

