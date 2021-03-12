Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE:ASXC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 136,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301,516. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $6.95.
About Asensus Surgical
