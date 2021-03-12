ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 506,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

