Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ASAN stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,072. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.
In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.