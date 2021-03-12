Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,072. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

Get Asana alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.