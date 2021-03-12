Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

ASAN traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,072. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

