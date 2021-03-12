Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,400. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,957,540. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

