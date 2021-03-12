Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Sells $1,385,133.80 in Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AWI opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $93.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

