Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.27, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,178,143. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,892 shares of company stock worth $6,957,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $38,921,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $33,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

